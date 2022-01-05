The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday, Jan. 3, in Dade County involving a stolen car.
According to a press release from GBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Earl Glover:
The Dade County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 3 asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation.
Investigators from the DeKalb County (Alabama) Sheriff’s Office, information on a stolen car led them into Georgia. One man was shot by DeKalb County investigators and is in a local hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured.
Preliminary information indicates that on Jan. 3, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office investigators saw a stolen car they were investigating at a gas station in Dade County driven by Ethan Wayne Rogers, 32, of Fort Payne, Ala., along with one male and one female passenger.
As investigators approached the stolen car on foot, they asked Rogers to get out of the car. Instead he drove the car in the direction of one of the investigators. A second investigator shot into the car, striking Rogers.
Rogers was transported to a local hospital straight into surgery. None of the passengers were injured during the incident. The female passenger was arrested on outstanding warrants and the male passenger was released without incident.
The Dade County Sheriff’s Office has charged Rogers with aggravated assault on a peace officer and theft by bringing stolen property into the state.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Dade County District Attorney’s Office for review.
This is the first officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.