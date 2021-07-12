The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announces that the Organization of Scientific Area Committees (OSAC) for Forensic Science has recognized the GBI Crime lab for implementing nationally recognized standards for its forensic laboratory system. The voluntary implementation of OSAC standards that occurred in 2020 demonstrates the lab’s commitment to serving the citizens of Georgia at a high level.
OSAC, led by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), continues to promote standardization in forensic science, which will bolster the public’s confidence in the work of the forensic science community. To obtain OSAC standards, the GBI Crime Lab has become a voluntary self-adopter.
When applicable standards are added to the OSAC registry, they are reviewed by the appropriate scientific discipline at the laboratory. If the laboratory is not meeting the standard, an implementation plan is developed for adoption.
To date, 25 labs in the United States have received the official recognition as an OSAC standard implementer. The GBI Crime Lab’s Headquarters facility was assigned the first certificate.
“The GBI Crime Lab is committed to providing superior forensic services to our patrons and citizens,” said Crime Lab Director Cleveland Miles. “The work that we do is of the utmost importance so the responsibility to do our best is not taken lightly.
"We embrace the idea of self-examination and align our processes with the top standards in the forensic field," Miles said. "This is how we drive ourselves as a laboratory system to produce the best quality work product possible. To know better is to do better.”
The GBI Crime Lab currently has five OSAC members and affiliates representing the lab’s Trace Evidence, Drug Identification and Impressions sections. The lab system will continue to focus on providing the highest quality forensic services to its customers and explore ways to improve its processes.