Hakie Shropshire, who previously ran for as a Democrat for a spot on the Walker County Board of Commissioners, hopes to unseat incumbent Beacher Garmany for LaFayette's Ward 1 seat.
Garmany was first elected in 2013 in a runoff against Robert Wardlaw.
The Ward 2 seat currently held by council member Anthony Underwood — as well as those held currently Mayor Andy Arnold and Municipal Judge Kenneth Maples — qualified without opposition be on the ballot. All terms are for four years.
Early voting will be Monday through Friday, Oct. 12-29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walker County Courthouse, 103 S. Duke St., LaFayette. Early voting will also be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voting on election day will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the LaFayette Senior Center, 636 S. Main St., LaFayette.
We sent the candidates a list of questions to help voters get to know them and where they stand on issues. Garmany did not return phone calls for this article.
1. How long have you lived in Walker County?
Shropshire: I was born and raised in LaFayette. I lived in LaFayette for 29 years until I moved to Ohio in 2005 then moved back to LaFayette in 2016.
2. Are you a member/officer of any clubs, organizations, charities, church, etc.? Please, list your office if you are/have been an officer.
Shropshire: N/A
3. What are your past/current educational/career/work/political experiences, particularly any that make you a better choice for the post you’re seeking?
Shropshire: I graduated from LaFayette High in 1995 then joined the Army National Guard in 1999. From 2005 to 2014 I drove a semi-truck cross country. From 2013-2016 I attended Edison State and ITT Tech, earning a degree in Information Technology. After college I struggled to find a job, so I opened my first restaurant, Dale's Southern Smoked BBQ. After eight months we closed, and I started working for World Wide Tech out of Massachusetts as an IT senior engineer. In 2020 COVID-19 took my job, then my wife and I opened Ash Kickin BBQ at 502 S. Chattanooga St. in LaFayette. In 2020 I ran for Walker County Commissioner District 3.
4. Any other things about you that make you a better candidate for the post you’re seeking?
Shropshire: Living away from LaFayette for 11 years then coming back, I had a fresh pair of eyes. After looking around LaFayette, I could see that nothing has changed for the better. I'm younger with more vision and ideas. I'm not part of the good old system that has been keeping LaFayette at a minimum for the last 30 years. I have a hard work ethic that I can use to fix our infrastructure and maintain it for years to come.
5. What are the issues that most concern you? If elected, what changes, if any, would you make and what goals would you have?
Shropshire: What concerns me the most is that LaFayette has been neglected for several decades. I will help change how we operate our day-to-day operation. There's a definite need for more training in every single city department. My goal is to be there for the people and listen to their concerns and respond ASAP. LaFayette has 65-year-old sidewalks and streets that haven't been touched since they were installed. Overgrown trees throughout the whole city are growing into power lines. My No. 1 goal is to work for the people and make sure the City of LaFayette takes care of its responsibilities.
6. How can voters with questions/comments contact you or get more information about you? If you have a website or Facebook page, please, include that information.
Shropshire: Voters can contact me at dalebbq502@gmail.com, 423-616-3461 or visit me at Ash Kickin BBQ Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.