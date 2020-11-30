The funeral for former Dade County Sheriff Philip Street, 66, will be Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m. at the Justice Building, 75 Case Ave., Trenton, with visitation at 11 a.m. until time of the service on the grounds of the old Dade County Courthouse on the Courthouse Square.
On Nov. 28, Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson wrote he was "saddened and grief stricken" to announce the passing of his friend from complications of COVID-19. Street had been serving as captain in the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, managing the county jail.
In a touching tribute to Street, Wilson issued the following statement:
"Our friendship spanned thirty-five years, dating to the time as parents we met in lamaze classes at East Ridge, TN hospital. (Can you imagine Philip saying and blowing he, he, he, whew?) Our daughters were born a month apart and became good friends at an early age.
"Throughout our law enforcement careers, Philip has always been there. As a board member of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, as a fellow Sheriff and for the last seven years, as a supervisor and Captain of the Jail.
"There are numerous Philip Street stories to tell that I will keep close to me. However, one thing is for certain ... if you were Philip’s friend, you knew it, no questions asked.
"Philip cared for his co-workers, especially the younger officers that he mentored. We will miss his counsel and work ethic.
"Philip loved his wife, his daughter, sisters, brother and his mother.
"Philip loved Dade County.
"What last words would Philip leave us with? Wear your mask, wash your hands and social distance.
"I’ll see you again, my friend, my brother in blue.
"Sheriff Steve Wilson"
Funeral and visitation guests are requested to wear a mask and social distance. Interment will be in Lake Hills Memorial Gardens in Trenton.