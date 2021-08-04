Wardlaw’s Lucky Eye Q and Food City are partnering to support the African American Heritage Park and Museum. The public is invited to be a part of the event Saturday, Aug. 14, starting at 10 a.m. at the Lowell Green Recreation Center, 301 Webb Wheeler Road, LaFayette.
One hundred percent of proceeds from the sale of Lucky Eye Q barbecue, homemade desserts and other goodies will go towards the construction of the park and museum.
“The money will be used for Walker County’s first African American Museum and Memorial Park," said Beverly Foster, who is a park and museum task force member and is president of the Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc. "It will honor African Americans’ contributions to the development and organization of our beautiful Walker County.
"The park and museum task force is a multicultural group committed to the development of the park and museum for the enjoyment and pride of all Walker County citizens,” she explained.
Lucky Eye Q’s Robert Wardlaw said he and his team are honored to be a part of helping raise money for this effort. Lucky Eye Q is cooking 400 pounds of barbecue, which will be served until the supply runs out.
“We convey our Love through our barbecue. Since LEQ began, we have been a part of many important community fundraisers, and we are excited to partner with Beverly and the team to turn this vision into reality,” he said.
Food City is also part of the event.
“Food City is a proud supporter of the communities we serve, and we’re honored to help sponsor this fundraiser in support of the African American Heritage Park and Museum,” said Food City District Manager Daryl Massey.
For more information, contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.