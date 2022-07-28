Tired of the same old conversation topics? How’s the weather? Did you see the game last night? Did you hear that Mary Lou and Bobby Bo are getting divorced?
Here are some fun facts about the roads in the state of Georgia. See what you can do with them in a conversation. If you want more, check out “A Pocket Reference to Georgia’s Transportation Data, 2021” at http://www.dot.ga.gov/DS/Data.
The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) manages the 10th largest transportation network in the United States.
There are 606 state routes in Georgia. They run 17,923 miles and carry 59% of the traffic in the state.
County roads run 86,399 miles and city streets 21,293 miles, but carry only 15% of traffic.
Interstates zip 26% of traffic from here to there.
There are 1,247 miles of interstate in Georgia. The longest stretch is I-75 at 355 miles. The shortest is I-24 at a mere four miles.
An aside: The official name of the interstate system is the Dwight D. Eisenhower National System of Interstate and Defense Highways.
There are 15,291 bridges in Georgia.
Let’s not forget railroads. Georgia boasts 4,684 rail miles and 6,369 railroad crossings.
And finally, something to fuel a serious conversation: According to GDOT in their 2021 pocket reference, 61.7% of the interstates in Georgia are in good condition, 29.4% in fair condition and 8.9% in poor condition.
What about non-interstate roads? GDOT says 43% of them are in good condition, 55.5% in fair condition and a mere 1.5% in poor condition. That should keep the weather and Mary Lou and Bobby Bo out of the conversation for a while.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.