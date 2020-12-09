The Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library donated a check for $7,500 to the library on Dec. 9.
The Friends of the Library raised money in 2020 through raffles that allowed the community to support the library even during the pandemic.
“The money donated today will go to help fund projects and programs used throughout the year,” Library Manager Tim York. “We continue to serve our community even during these unusual times.”
Rachel Oesch Willeford, president of the Friends of the Library, said that, despite COVID-19, donations were raised for the library this year. “We want to thank the community for supporting the socially distance fundraisers we had this year. It has been a challenging year for every organization but the community remembered our library.”