The Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library are selling raffle tickets for this year’s fundraiser.

Tickets are available for $10 and can be purchased during library hours starting July 1. Cash and checks are accepted.

There are only 500 tickets available.

The drawing will be held on Sept. 1 at noon at the library on Facebook Live.

Participants do not have to be present to win. The winner takes home a $500 prize.

For more information contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.

Recommended for you