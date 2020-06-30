The Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library are selling raffle tickets for this year’s fundraiser.
Tickets are available for $10 and can be purchased during library hours starting July 1. Cash and checks are accepted.
There are only 500 tickets available.
The drawing will be held on Sept. 1 at noon at the library on Facebook Live.
Participants do not have to be present to win. The winner takes home a $500 prize.
For more information contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.