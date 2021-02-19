Quitting smoking has immediate and long-term health benefits — from lowering your heart rate and blood pressure within minutes to adding years to your life expectancy. As a way to help people quit smoking and improve their health, CHI Memorial is offering a free eight-week Freedom From Smoking program that helps participants learn how to beat tobacco addiction, lifestyle changes that make quitting easier, stress management, how to avoid weight gain and how to stay smoke-free for good.
A new session of Freedom From Smoking will begin virtually on Monday, March 1. The class will meet via Zoom or phone weekly for eight weeks. The class time is noon to 1:30 pm.
Freedom From Smoking is a registered American Lung Association program that has helped more than one million Americans overcome an addiction to nicotine during the past 39 years. The program is designed for a small group setting. Anyone who has a desire to stop smoking should call 423-495-7778 to register for the class. There is no charge for the program.