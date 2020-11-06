On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Point Park, atop Lookout Mountain and part of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, is waiving the entrance fee for all visitors to honor those who served in our armed forces.
This fee free day provides an opportunity for visitors to learn the history about the Battle of Lookout Mountain while enjoying the beautiful views of Chattanooga and its surrounding areas.
During the day, park rangers will be available inside the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to answer questions and provide information about the park, as well as the battles fought on Lookout Mountain and in the surrounding area.
For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786 or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.