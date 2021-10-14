Free drive-up COVID-19 testing from the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District is available in Catoosa County, as well as Bartow, Floyd and Paulding counties.
COVID testing is also available from many private providers, including most area pharmacies.
CDC recommends that anyone with any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 get tested, regardless of vaccination status or prior infection.
If you get tested because you have symptoms or were potentially exposed to the virus, you should stay away from others pending test results and follow the advice of your health care provider or a public health professional.
Northwest Georgia free drive-up COVID-19 test sites
Catoosa County
The Colonnade
264 Catoosa Circle
Ringgold, Ga.
Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bartow County
LakePointe Sports Complex
261 Stars Way
Emerson, Ga.
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Floyd County
Coosa Valley Fairgrounds
1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Rome, Ga.
Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Register: https://honumg.info/LTSGA011
Paulding County
WellStar Paulding Hospital (Urgent Care Center)
120 Greystone Power Blvd.
Dallas, Ga.
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Register: https://honumg.info/LTSGA011