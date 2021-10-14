Free drive-up COVID-19 testing from the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District is available in Catoosa County, as well as Bartow, Floyd and Paulding counties.

COVID testing is also available from many private providers, including most area pharmacies.

CDC recommends that anyone with any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 get tested, regardless of vaccination status or prior infection.

If you get tested because you have symptoms or were potentially exposed to the virus, you should stay away from others pending test results and follow the advice of your health care provider or a public health professional.

Northwest Georgia free drive-up COVID-19 test sites

Catoosa County

The Colonnade

264 Catoosa Circle

Ringgold, Ga.

Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Register: https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting

Bartow County

LakePointe Sports Complex

261 Stars Way

Emerson, Ga.

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Register: https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting

Floyd County

Coosa Valley Fairgrounds

1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Rome, Ga.

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Register: https://honumg.info/LTSGA011

Paulding County

WellStar Paulding Hospital (Urgent Care Center)

120 Greystone Power Blvd.

Dallas, Ga.

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Register: https://honumg.info/LTSGA011

