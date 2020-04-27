Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), such as fever, dry cough or shortness of breath, may receive free testing provided by public health at one of four sites in Bartow, Floyd, Paulding and Walker counties. You do not have to be a resident of one of the counties where a testing site is located to be tested.
The following people without symptoms may also be tested:
- Healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical infrastructure workers that have been exposed to COVID-19
- Residents of a long-term care facility or other group residential setting experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19
Call from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 pm Saturday to be screened for testing at 706-802-5329, 706-802-5885, 706-802-5886 or 706-802-5888. Or email anytime district1-1.eoc@dph.ga.gov and ask to be referred. Please, give name and phone number so that you can be contacted.