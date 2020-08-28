The Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) announced it will change the location and schedule of its free COVID-19 tests in Catoosa County from the Catoosa County Health Department at Benton Place to the Ringgold United Methodist Church at 7484 Nashville St. in Ringgold.
GDPH nurses and staff will offer free COVID-19 tests at Ringgold United Methodist Church on Mondays and Tuesdays of each month and the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. This new schedule will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 1. There will be no testing available on Saturday, Sept. 5, but testing will resume Labor Day, Sept. 7, and Saturday, Sept. 19.