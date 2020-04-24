Any northwest Georgian with symptoms of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, may receive free testing provided by Public Health at one of four sites in Bartow, Floyd, Paulding, and Walker counties.
Symptoms include fever, dry cough or shortness of breath.
Call 706-802-5329 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday to be screened for testing and given a control number for access to a testing site.
The following people without symptoms may also be tested:
- Healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical infrastructure workers that have been exposed to COVID-19
- Residents of a long-term care facility or other group residential setting experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.