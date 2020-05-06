People who live in the Northwest Georgia community will be offered free COVID-19 testing at the Catoosa County Senior Center on Friday, May 8, and Friday, May 15. The tests are for people who have been screened and scheduled.
Call either 706- 802-5329, 706- 802-5885, 706- 802-5886 or 706- 802-5888 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday to be screened and to schedule testing; or contact by email at district1-1.eoc@dph.ga.gov, give name and phone number and you will be contacted.
Testing will be performed by Georgia Department of Public Health nurses and staff at the Catoosa County Senior Center, 44 Catoosa Circle, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Logistical support will be provided by Catoosa County Emergency Management, with security and traffic support from the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office.