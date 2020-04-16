A Georgia National Guard contingent, the Walker County Health Department and Walker County EMA will oversee free drive-up, self-swab, COVID-19 test clinics for any health care, public safety and EMS workers Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Walker County Health Department, 603 E. Villanow St., LaFayette. Persons to be tested must show ID clearly identifying themselves as one of these types of workers, remain in their vehicles, and do their own nasal swabbing after receiving instructions. There are no county-of-residence or employment-location restrictions. Persons tested will be notified of results in about 72 hours.
