Flourish Foster Care Closet & Support Inc. will open a new closet in Ringgold for foster families in the tri-state area and beyond that is exclusively for teens in foster care.
The grand opening will be Saturday, March 20, with a ribbon-cutting at 2 p.m. at 364 Cleveland St.
On Feb 18, Flourish Foster Care was awarded $1,000 from SimplyBank through its SimplyONE Grand initiative. The non-profit organization is committed to supporting foster families in the community.
“Flourish Foster Care Closet & Support Inc is honored to have been nominated for this grant,” Executive Director Aimee Larsen said. “It is an honor and privilege to be a recipient and the funds will greatly impact our community’s young people.”
Flourish Foster Care has impacted more than 125 children since the beginning of 2021 and countless more since its founding in 2017. The organization has supplied services, items, and clothing valued at more than $7,000 in January and February.