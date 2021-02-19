On Friday, March 12, noon to 1 p.m., the Georgia Archives’ Lunch and Learn live event will be available to the public through Microsoft Teams. Fox Theatre Institute Programs & Georgia Historic Theatres will be presented by Fox Theatre Institute Director Leigh Burns.
The link to the live event is: https://tinyurl.com/yxabmete.
Before joining the Fox Theatre, Burns served as the education and outreach coordinator for the Georgia Main Street Program at the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. Burns additionally worked for numerous years with the Historic Preservation Division, Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Burns has 20 years of historic preservation planning and community development experience including internships with the National Park Service and the Historic Oakland Foundation.
She received a Masters of Heritage Preservation degree from Georgia State University in 2001. In 2014, Burns was presented an Award of Excellence in Historic Preservation from the Atlanta Urban Design Commission. She holds board positions with the Georgia Downtown Association and Young Harris College Alumni Board. Burns is a native of College Park and resides in Druid Hills with her husband. She actively volunteers with the Historic Oakland Foundation and the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation.
The link for the live event will also be posted on the Georgia Archives’ Facebook page on Friday morning, March 12. Microsoft Teams currently supports these browsers: Internet Explorer II, Microsoft Edge, RS2 or later, the latest version of Chrome, and the latest version of Firefox.
Those using an iPhone or tablet may need to download the Teams app.
The virtual Lunch and Learn will be uploaded to the Georgia Archives YouTube channel. To be notified when videos are uploaded to the Georgia Archives YouTube channel, go to the channel and press subscribe. It is free.
Lunch and Learn Programs are sponsored by Friends of Georgia Archives and History (FOGAH).
The Georgia Archives is a unit of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia. The Georgia Archives identifies, collects, manages, preserves, provides access to, publicizes records and information of Georgia and its people, and assists state and local government agencies with their records management.
For more information, email Penny Cliff before March 12 at penelope.cliff@usg.edu.