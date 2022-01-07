The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is seeking help to find the driver responsible for a hit-and-run accident Wednesday night, Jan. 5, that sent four people to the hospital.
About 8 p.m. two women and two female juveniles were walking along Chattanooga Valley Road near the intersection with Happy Valley Road when they were struck by a vehicle, GSP Cpl. Jamie Mitchell said. The adults were transported to Erlanger Health System and the juveniles to T.C. Thompson Children's Hospital in Chattanooga. Mitchell did not have any information Thursday afternoon, Jan. 6, on their condition.
No cameras from nearby businesses captured the incident, no eyewitnesses have yet been located, and investigators have no information on the color, year or make of vehicle involved, Mitchell said.
The GSP is asking anyone who was in the area around the time of the accident if they saw a vehicle northbound on Chattanooga Valley Road with only one headlight or showing damage to the front passenger side headlight and grill area to provide additional information to assist with the investigation, he said.
The Walker County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation, he said.
Catherine Edgemon is assistant editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and the Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.