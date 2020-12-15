Catoosa County detectives are investigating an entering auto incident that involved the theft of four guns from a vehicle on Dec. 9, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred on Neighborhood Road in Ringgold sometime during the night of Dec. 8, or the early morning hours of Dec. 9.
Deputies arrived at the scene about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at which time the victim reported that two of his vehicles had been entered and ransacked.
Although no property was taken from the first vehicle, the victim stated that two rifles and two handguns were taken from the second vehicle.
According to the victim, he parked the vehicle containing the guns around 7 p.m. on Dec. 8, and didn’t see or hear anything unusual outside the home before going to bed at 11 p.m.
Both vehicles were left unlocked during the incident, police say.
Anyone with information regarding the theft or the whereabouts of the stolen property is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.