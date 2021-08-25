The Jimmy Simpson Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing care to the traumatic brain injury community, will hold its first clay shoot tournament this fall, with proceeds going towards the foundation’s capital campaign, Foundations for the Future.
The tournament will be Oct. 14-15 at the Beretta Shooting Grounds by High Adventure Co. at Barnsley Resort in Kingston, Ga.
“The wonderful thing about the Clay Shoot Tournament is that participants get to have a lot of fun and learn from the best in the business while supporting a great cause. Every single dollar raised will help us get closer to our goal of expanding so that we can serve our residents and their families better than ever before,” said Vickie Hodge, CEO of the Jimmy Simpson Foundation.
Foundations for the Future aims at expanding its Safehaven facility in Walker County from 12 to 18 beds to accommodate the rising need for resources for traumatic brain injured and ventilator-dependent individuals in the Chattanooga area. Once completed, the expanded facility will grow to approximately 31,000 square feet, with 28,000 of that space dedicated to direct services.
Sponsorship opportunities for this year’s event are limited and range from $1,000 for an individual team, which includes one four-shooter team and shooters’ gifts, to $7,500 for a presenting sponsor.
Supporting sponsorships ranging from $1,000 to $2,500 are also available for businesses interested in contributing to the cause without participating in the actual tournament.
The Jimmy Simpson Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. All sponsorships are tax-deductible.
During the first day of the two-day tournament, Dale Bouchillion of the National Sporting Clays Association will lead semi-private lessons as part of a shooting clinic. The tournament itself will take place on Friday, Oct. 15.
A rain date for the tournament has been scheduled for Nov. 2-3.
To learn more about available sponsorship opportunities and to register, visit https://safehavenjsf.org/2021-shooting-clays-tournament-registration/.