A new day-long event is being held in Fort Oglethorpe on Nov. 6, beginning with a 10:30 a.m. parade honoring U.S. military personnel and veterans, firefighters, police officers and other first responders, as well as those from the medical and other service fields.
The festivities move to historic Barnhardt Circle's polo field for food and craft vendors, a car show, and military vehicle displays and exhibits and kid's play zone. Live music will be heard throughout the day, with The Beaters taking center stage at 4 p.m. followed by fireworks at dark.
2021 marks the first year for the parade and festival, sponsored and planned by Fort Oglethorpe Veteran and Citizen Council and the city of Fort Oglethorpe.