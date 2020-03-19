The Sexual Assault Victim’s Advocacy Center (SAVAC) will hold the “A Vision of Hope” fundraiser event April 23 to not only raise money for center, but to also raise awareness about human trafficking and sexual violence.
The center is a non-profit organization that serves individuals within a three-county community of Catoosa, Dade and Walker and their families who are or have been victims of rape, sexual assault, elder abuse, stalking, human trafficking, and dating violence.
According to program coordinator Kristy Lawson, the center exists to help those in need.
“Our services are free to the victim and their family and include a 24-hour crisis line, counseling services, crises coordination, advocacy, individual and emotional support, hospital/court accompaniment, criminal justice advocacy, resources and community education and outreach,” Lawson said. “Our mission shall be to facilitate healing for victims of sexual assault and their families through on-going crisis intervention services.”
Lawson says the center also attempts to promote community awareness of the its services while educating students and community members about the nature of sexual assault in terms of prevention as well as the need for support to its survivors; and, to foster strong partnerships with all agencies involved in dealing with sexual assault.
Inside the numbers
Sexual violence and human trafficking are difficult subjects to discuss, but the reality is that one in six women and one in 33 men will be a victim of sexual assault in their lifetime, and 64 percent of victims do not report their assault. Every 98 seconds somewhere in America a woman is raped, while human trafficking is the second fastest-growing criminal industry behind drug trafficking. Every two minutes in the U.S., a child is sold for sex with the average age being between 13 and 15 years old.
“As with any non-profit, we struggle with funding and create fundraising opportunities to benefit our organizations,” Lawson said. “Thursday, April 23, 2020, 6:00 p.m. “A Vision of Hope” will be held at Covey Creek Farms in Rossville to benefit our center and to educate on human trafficking and sexual violence and how they affect our community.”
The event will include dinner, a silent auction, door prizes, a guest speaker, and Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp as a special guest.
Table sponsorships and individual seats are available; however, companies or individuals are also welcome to make donations if they feel compelled to do so.
“Naturally, we will ensure that your company/organization is recognized as a benefactor and your generosity will be tax deductible,” Lawson said. “All proceeds from fundraising benefit the SAVAC Center and the sexual violence and human trafficking victims that we serve.”
For more information or to reserve your seat you may contact Executive Director Rachel Robinson or Program Coordinator Kristy Lawson at 706-861-0929.