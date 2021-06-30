Patriotism at The Post, which is Fort Oglethorpe’s Independence Day celebration, has been cancelled, said Chris McKeever, director of the 6th Cavalry Museum and member of the Fort Oglethorpe Tourism Association.
The year’s event was scheduled for Friday, July 2.
“I hate this but we've cancelled Friday — too risky with the bad weather and being in an open field with electricity and water,” she said Wednesday, June 30.
“We've never been locked out two years in a row,” she said.
Last year’s Patriotism at The Post was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This would have been the 15th annual Patriotism at The Post celebration, which includes a concert and fireworks show, on historic Barnhardt Circle in Fort Oglethorpe.
Festivities this year included the Tabernacle Big Band’s patriotic concert and sing-a-long, food, kid’s activities and the naming of the Most Patriotic Boy and Girl winner, followed by fireworks at dark.