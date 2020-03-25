The Fort Oglethorpe Police Department will add a new vehicle to its fleet after city officials approved the purchase of a new SUV for the agency on March 9.
During the March 9 City Council meeting, Capt. Keith Sewell asked for approval of the vehicle purchase, which will be used to replace an older vehicle.
“I’m here before you tonight on behalf of the police department to request that you purchase one 2020 Dodge Durango from Mountain View Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in the amount of $32,390.60,” Capt. Sewell said. “This vehicle is needed to replace an aging unmarked criminal investigations vehicle.”
Sewell explained that the department received multiple bids and was able to land on a local vendor in Ringgold for the purchase.
“The police department did publish an invitation to bid and we did receive four sealed bids from companies,” Sewell said. “Of those four, Mountain View Chrysler Dodge could meet all the requirements for the vehicle and promised delivery immediately upon approval of purchase.”
The board unanimously approved the purchase with a 5-0 vote.