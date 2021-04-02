A Fort Oglethorpe man, whose passenger died after he wrecked during a police chase in October 2019, has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.
Douglas Cody Gass, 25, has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, reckless aggravated assault and evading arrest charges.
According to news reports:
On Oct. 7, 2019, Fort Oglethorpe police in Catoosa County (Ga.) attempted to stop Gass for reckless driving. Gass fled across state lines in Chattanooga, where he hit a power pole. Nineteen-year-old Kobe Burchfield, one of two passengers in the car, was pinned in the seat and burned to death after a transformer fell onto the car, leaked oil and ignited. Gass fled the scene and went to Florida, where he was caught.
Gass will be sentenced in June.