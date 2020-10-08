The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe has partnered with local cable station UCTV to conduct an on-air fund-raising auction on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 9-11 p.m.
The set of “Night Talk” will be taken over by the club to offer great merchandise donated by area businesses to benefit the school programs and local charities that the club supports.
Due to COVID-19, the Distinguished Service Awards fund-raising luncheon was cancelled for 2020. UCTV owner Judy O’Neal stepped in and offered to help. O’Neal was recognized in 2008, along with Ray Brooks, as the first recipients of the Distinguished Service Award and appreciates all the community service the club is involved with.
Auction items include gift cards from Animal Medical Center, Elder’s Ace Hardware, North River Graphics, Rock Spring Wash & Lube, Park Place Restaurant and many more, along with home and yard décor, gift baskets, jewelry, collectibles, golf outings and services.
Viewers will tune into the station and call to place their bid. Imagine the great deals you’ll get to bid on while helping the Kiwanis Club support local charities and programs.
The club has donated close to $50,000 since 2009, supporting LFO Recreation, Ronald McDonald House, Catoosa and Walker County Stockings Full of Love, Gordon Lee High School’s Key Club, Miracle League of Chattanooga, Westside Elementary, Catoosa Learning Center, 6th Cavalry Museum, YMCA and more.
Kiwanis is a global organization whose mission is to “improve the world one child and one community at a time.” The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Carrie Brisendine at 423-987-3881 or visit our FB page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.