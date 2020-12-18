The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe delivered some holiday cheer to local charities in December by donating $200 to Lift Youth Center, $250 to the Stockings Full of Love for Catoosa and Walker counties and $700 to West Side Elementary School.
The donations were made possible from the club's successful fund-raising auction on UCTV-265.
“Our club is proud to be able to support these deserving charities, in spite of COVID, and look forward to presenting more donations in 2021,” club president Carrie Brisendine said.
Kiwanis is a global organization whose mission is to “improve the world one child and one community at a time.”
The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club.
The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant.
To learn more about Kiwanis contact club president Carrie Brisendine at 423-987-3881 or visit the club’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.