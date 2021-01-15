The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe has returned from the holidays to resume its weekly Friday lunch meeting. The members welcomed guest speakers Shawn Sumney and Jerry Weaver with the newly restored McLemore Club on Lookout Mountain.
The golf course has completed a $5.5 million revision and added a clubhouse and destination restaurant. Both men addressed the club and spoke of the beauty, challenging course and new amenities.
An event venue and new hotel with a conference center is to be built and two more golf courses added. The property will become a full resort attracting guests from around the world.
Club president Carrie Brisendine acknowledged the support given by McLemore Club to the Kiwanis October fund-raising auction and highlighted the recent donations to the schools and community organizations funded by the auction proceeds.
Kiwanis is a global organization whose mission is to "improve the world one child and one community at a time." The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club.