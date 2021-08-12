Brian McDaniel, regional director of Blood Assurance, spoke to the Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe on Aug. 6.
Blood Assurance was started as a non-profit in 1972 by the Hamilton County (Tenn.) Medical Society and the Chattanooga Jaycees to provide a safe and adequate blood supply in a cost-effective manner.
Blood Assurance has 295 employees in its 13 blood centers (including a center at 2720 LaFayette Road in Fort Oglethorpe) and 18 blood mobiles to partner with 70 hospitals in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and North Carolina to supply blood.
Nine-four percent of the population will need or use blood donations, but less than 10% donates. Blood Assurance averages a two-day supply of blood, with the need to increase that to five days. In 2020 it collected 82,000 units of blood and 7,200 units of platelets. For every one person who needs blood, three people have to donate to help that person.
McDaniel spoke of the decrease in conducting blood drives because of COVID closures and encouraged everyone to be a donor.