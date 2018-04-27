Join the Fort Oglethorpe Thriving Communities team for its second Community Art Event while enjoying Vintage Base Ball on the polo field, Saturday, May 5. The Thriving Communities volunteer team looks at Fort Oglethorpe’s unique history, arts and culture to plan events to enhance the quality of life and economic strength of the city. This is the second community art event organized by the Fort Oglethorpe team.
Guests will enjoy Vintage Base Ball on the Polo Field. Ridgeland High School’s art students will be the featured artists. The student artists invite kids of all ages to design and color their own "Artist Trading Card" to take home with them. Four chalk easels built for kid size chalk fun will be on site. Local artists are invited to join in as well and show off their artistic skills by demonstrating their art form and offer their work for sale. Also included will be free tours of the 6th Cavalry Museum and your chance to see the new Ridgeland High School art exhibit "The World at War and on the Home Front."
In addition to hands-on art fun for the entire family, "Touch a Truck" with the city’s Fire and Police Departments will be part of the festivities. "Community art events give us the chance to test our ideas, see if people like what we’re working on and if we can turn that enthusiasm into public support," said Nicole Hill, a Clinical Data Analytics Consultant with Blue Cross Blue Shield of TN, who volunteers on the Thriving Communities team.
For those not familiar with vintage base ball, this is base ball played by rules, equipment, costume and culture of the 1860s. Think of it as living history through base ball. Players are all volunteers. The game, called a match, is played with wooden bats and no gloves. The players play for the sheer joy of playing and it shows. Vintage Base Ball is always free to attend and open to the public. Matches are played in open fields so there is no bleacher seating. Spectators are reminded to bring lawn chairs or blankets.