Fort O Easter Egg poster
Fort Oglethorpe

On Saturday, April 8, kids (fifth grade and under) can go to Gilbert Stephenson Park in Fort Oglethorpe to hunt for 10,000 Easter eggs with candy inside.

The eggs are being filled by Fort Oglethorpe Economic and Events Director Taylor Hutwagner and some of her friends, as well as by folks at Blossoms on Battlefield Florist in Fort Oglethorpe.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In