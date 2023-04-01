Reporter
On Saturday, April 8, kids (fifth grade and under) can go to Gilbert Stephenson Park in Fort Oglethorpe to hunt for 10,000 Easter eggs with candy inside.
The eggs are being filled by Fort Oglethorpe Economic and Events Director Taylor Hutwagner and some of her friends, as well as by folks at Blossoms on Battlefield Florist in Fort Oglethorpe.
The Easter bunny will stop by the 'Easter Egg Scramble" for a meet-and-greet.
Keep in mind that while there is no cost for this event, you do need to RSVP so the city will know if it needs extra eggs.
RSVP here: https://tinyurl.com/yck98j3n
The event begins at noon and ends when the eggs are gone.
Bring a basket or bag for each child who will be hunting eggs.
Gilbert Stephenson Park is located at 19 Van Cleve St. in Fort Oglethorpe.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.
