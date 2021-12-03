The Fort Oglethorpe City Council will hold a work session Thursday, Dec. 9, to discuss the rules and regulations for selling liquor.
Voters in Fort Oglethorpe have given the go-ahead for the package sale of liquor.
That approval came in the form of a referendum during the general elections on Nov. 2, in which the measure easily won: 474 votes (65%) to 255 votes (35%). The referendum read, “Shall the issuance of licenses for the package sale of distilled spirits be approved?”
The Dec. 9 work session, which is open to the public for attendance but not for comment, will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the City Hall conference foom, 500 City Hall Drive. The public will be allowed to address the City Council about the proposed ordinance during three public hearings before the council takes a final vote.
Meanwhile, the city of Ringgold is also hammering out a similar ordinance for liquors sales. In Ringgold, on Nov. 2, the referendum won by a slightly less margin: 243 votes (58%) to 173 votes (42%). The referendum read, “Shall the governing authority of the City of Ringgold be authorized to issue licenses for the package sale of distilled spirits?”
Don Stilwell is editor for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.