The Fort Oglethorpe city pool will open Friday, June 26, with a limited capacity to allow for social distancing, said Chris Simpson, parks and recreation director.
The first week of pool season, says Simpson, will be a little experimental. “Fort Oglethorpe residents who buy season passes will be admitted first during each pool session. If enough buy passes, we may set aside certain sessions for them.”
Admission will be limited to 60-110 people at a time. There will be three sessions a day available, Tuesday through Sunday, with a half-hour between each for sanitizing purposes.
The number of people allowed into the pool area at once will depend on the makeup of the group, with more being allowed when there are many family members.
Admission will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, beginning with anyone who has a season pass.
Simpson says lifeguards will be helping to maintain safe practices in addition to the between-session cleanings.
Pool season sessions
Tuesday through Sunday
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
4-6 p.m.
Pool rentals will be available Tuesday through Sunday from 7-9 p.m.
Pool rates
$2 per person per session for non-members
Individual season pass (Fort Oglethorpe residents only): $45
Family season pass (Fort Oglethorpe residents only): $90
Proof of residence is required to purchase a season pass.
To book a pool rental or for more information, call 706-866-5045.