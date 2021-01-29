A former Walker County sheriff's deputy has been arrested on a rape charge.
Stephen Zachary Williams, 39, a Summerville resident, was booked Jan. 28 into the Chattooga County jail, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.
When allegations against Williams arose in fall 2020, Wilson requested the GBI to investigate, according to Wilson. Williams was placed on leave without pay Dec. 10, 2020, and was terminated from employment on Jan. 28.
Wilson said Williams was hired Feb. 22, 2018, and had had no disciplinary actions.
Wilson had commended Williams in May 2019 for his timely response and professionalism in rendering first aid and directing traffic at a car wreck scene.
Mickey McConnell with Walker County Dispatch had praised Williams for his efforts to rescue a man trapped under a vehicle "with great risk to himself."