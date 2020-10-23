Terry Crawford is a certified write-in candidate for the District 3 seat on the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners.
The election period runs through Tuesday, Nov. 3, with polls closing at 7 p.m. that day.
“I appreciate and am humbled by the outpour of support for our campaign to keep Catoosa County majority Republican and great,” Crawford said. “My decision to run is purely based on keeping Republicans in office, from our local offices to the White House with President Donald J. Trump. It took decades for dedicated, hard-working conservative, Catoosa County Republicans and Georgia Republicans across the state to gain a trifecta, to have the Georgia Republican Party office holders the majorities in both our state House and state Senate and our Governor’s Office. For our Catoosa County local government to become majority Republican, it took the very same efforts.
“Catoosa County is Republican,” he said, “because we hold our conservative values, religious liberties, families, Second Amendment, law enforcement and first responders, and community dear. We voted out Democrat control. All spectrums of Catoosa County and American citizens are Georgia Republicans from female and male, all ages, all income levels, all creeds and orientations, and fiscally conservative to socially moderate.
“I am running as our Republican write-in candidate for our general election on my proven record of service to our community,” he said, “and look forward to continuing our work to safeguard our most treasured resources including our educational system, first responders, infrastructure, economic development, protection of our elderly and expansion of our healthcare facilities. Our county economic development brings job growth and population that merits proven experience to be a dependable constituent service official along with fiscally balancing our need for increased county services and infrastructure relief.”
If elected, Crawford, a former Ringgold City Council member, promised to “bring to the commission my proven leadership of working with the full council as mayor pro tem of Ringgold to benefit all citizens of Catoosa County.
“I will utilize my firsthand business experience and commonsense conservative proven Republican principles to operate our county government efficiently and effectively to benefit all citizens of Catoosa County by:
- Leading open, transparent, honest government.
- Lowing county taxes and fighting to keep Catoosa’s millage rate one of the lowest in Georgia.
- Negotiating county-owned property leases to generate untapped revenue to decrease citizen tax burden.
- Funding our law enforcement and first responders to ensure public safety is of the highest priority.
- Lead the paving needs of county roads and critical safety improvements to roadways.
- Ensuring our water supply, wastewater systems, and sanitation meet the challenges of our county growth.
- Redefining the resolve for economic development that complements our county.
- Spearheading the creation of study committees with the private sector for solutions to affordable housing.
- Ensuring our library is equipped to meet the ever-growing technological needs for our citizens.
- Participating in and supporting our K-12 educational school system.
- Working with our upcoming college and career academy and Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
- Passing fiscally responsible balanced transparent budgets.
- Safeguarding the veracity of our elections.”
Crawford can be reached at 423-364-3340.