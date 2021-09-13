C.T. Martin’s new book “Burby Bear's Surprise Award” is a heartwarming tale of a friendly bear who is recognized for his kind, warm heart.
The recent release from Newman Springs Publishing is an encouraging tale of a kind and friendly bear who is recognized for his likeable character. The book's message is being friendly is easier and more fun.
"The book is geared towards 0-5 years of age," said Martin, currently a Dalton resident, who lived in LaFayette for 16 years. "It encourages kindness and being a friendly part of your community."
The heartwarming tale teaches a valuable lesson of placing kindness as a premier personality trait.
With a strong message, Martin stated, “It is much easier and more fun to be nice and friendly than to be rude or mean.”
As Burby Bear walks through town in his vibrant red raincoat, he waves cheerily and smiles at everyone he passes. Smiles are contagious, and the bear proves that by spreading cheer through his kindness. Not knowing what to expect, Burby Bear heads into town hall for an appointment and receives a surprise of gratitude.
“Burby Bear's Surprise Award” may be purchased at bookstores everywhere, or online at Barnes and Noble, Amazon or the Apple iBooks Store.