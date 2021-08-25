Forbes has named Shaw Industries Group Inc. to its the 2021 Best-In-State Employer for Georgia list.
Shaw, which ranked 11th on the list, ranked highest in the engineering, manufacturing category in the state and was the only flooring company in the top 40.
“We continue to prioritize our associates and their growth and wellbeing because they are Shaw’s greatest asset,” said Torrance Ford, Shaw's vice president of talent management. “Our success is the result of their continued dedication to creating a better future for our associates, customers and the communities we serve.
"This recognition is a celebration of our extraordinary talent and all that they do to make Shaw an exceptional place to work,” Ford said.
Forbes and Statista Inc., a statistics portal and industry ranking provider, presented the award.
America’s Best-In-State Employers 2021 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 80,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the United States.
Across 25 industry sectors, 1,329 employer brands were ranked among the top employers. Direct and indirect employee recommendations were evaluated on a state level.
The study assessed each company according to atmosphere and development, company image, working conditions, salaries and wages, and diversity.