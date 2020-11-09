Food City is once again participating in WRCB Channel 3’s Share Your Christmas food drive campaign to benefit the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press, WUSY 101 Radio and other retailers are also a part of the campaign. Share Your Christmas has benefitted local hunger relief programs throughout the region for more than 35 years.
“Food City is proud to be a partner of WRCB’s Share your Christmas project to provide much-needed assistance to many of our friends and neighbors in need,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
Beginning Nov. 11 and continuing through Dec. 31, customers are invited to make a $1, $3 or $5 contribution as they checkout at area Food City locations. Specially marked collection containers are also available inside the store for those wishing to make non-perishable food donations.
One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit local hunger relief programs throughout the region.
“Millions of Americans need food assistance each year. The Share Your Christmas campaign is one way we can help those in need right here in our own community,” says Kevin Stafford, Food City vice president of marketing.
“Thanks to the support of our loyal customers and associates, last year’s program was a huge success, and we hope to raise even more this year,” says Smith.
Last year’s effort brought in more than $308,012.87 and 245,240 pounds of food, which provided more than 878,391 meals to those in need.
Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 134 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, Chattanooga and north Georgia.