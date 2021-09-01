Free drive-up testing for COVID-19 is now available in Bartow, Catoosa and Floyd counties.
The only requirements for free testing at these sites are having a Georgia address and registering online at https://honumg.info/LTSGA011 for the Floyd County test site and at https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting for the test sites in Bartow and Catoosa. Both registrations links are available in Spanish and English.
The site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. SE, in Rome is the third COVID-19 test site available in Northwest Georgia.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has contracted with MAKO Medical to operate the sites in Bartow and Catoosa counties and with LTS Health to operate the Floyd test site.
The PCR testing is done by nasal swab to determine the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19. Anyone who has COVID-19 type symptoms or has been in close contact recently with a person infected with the virus should be tested for COVID-19 within three to five days even if they are fully vaccinated.
Northwest Georgia free COVID-19 drive-up test sites, days/hours of operation, and online registration links are:
Catoosa County
- Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- The Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold
- Register online: https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting
Floyd County
- Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. S.E., Rome
- Register online: https://honumg.info/LTSGA011
Bartow County
- Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- LakePointe Sports Complex, 261 Stars Way, Emerson
- Register online: https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting
More information about LTS Health’s COVID-19 test services is available at http://www.lts.com/solutions/covid-19-testing-services and about MAKO Medical’s COVID-19 test services at https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting.