LaFayette's annual Christmas Parade will be Friday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. in downtown LaFayette.
The theme of the 2020 parade is Peace on Earth, and float registration is now open.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the best decorated floats selected as first place and second place. Floats will be in four categories: individual, church, civic/schools and business/government groups.
Each organization must have their name displayed on both sides of the float to compete for best decorated float.
The parade route will begin at the former Ace Hardware at 512 S. Main St., travel north on Main Street through the Square and turn left onto Margaret Street to the parking lot of the old LaFayette High School where the parade will disband.
Lineup for the parade will begin at 4:30 p.m.
The deadline to register a float for the parade is Wednesday, Dec. 2.