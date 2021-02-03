The LaFayette Woman’s Club and the LaFayette American Legion Post 339 are working together to replace, repair, and improve the location of the flags and crosses that commemorate Walker County’s fallen heroes.
The new memorial will be located at the Veterans Memorial Park at the entrance to the LaFayette Recreational Center. A dedication ceremony is scheduled for Memorial Day, May 31.
The flags and crosses honor the 200 Walker County citizens who fought and died in World War I, World War II, Korean Conflict, and Vietnam.
“We feel it is our duty and our honor to show our respect to our citizens who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” said LaFayette American Legion Post 339 Commander Richard Westbrook.
LaFayette Woman’s Club President Rachel Oesch Willeford said this is another way the club members are making a difference. “Our club is committed to honoring our fallen heroes,” she said. “This memorial will do just that.”
She said Walker County businesses and residents can be a part of creating this “beautiful and meaningful” tribute by becoming a Flags and Crosses sponsor. Sponsorships are available at the $500, $250, $100, and $50 level. In-kind donations are also being accepted.
A donation of $60 will provide recognition “In Memory” or “In Honor” of the banner of donors. All donors will be recognized when the flags and crosses are displayed on Veterans Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day.