On Memorial Day 2021 at 5 p.m., The LaFayette Woman’s Club and the LaFayette American Legion Post 339 invite the public to the dedication ceremony of the new Flags and Crosses location at Veterans Memorial Park at the entrance of the LaFayette Recreation Center.
Thanks to generous donors in our community, over 200 new American Flags have been purchased and 200 crosses, bearing the names of our fallen heroes, are now newly replaced, repaired and improved.
The Flags and Crosses will be displayed annually at the Veterans Memorial Park at the LaFayette Rec Center on Veterans Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day.
The Flags and Crosses were previously displayed in Joe Stock Park.
LaFayette American Legion Post 339 Commander Richard Westbrook says the new site is fitting, “This part of the Recreation Center already housed a memorial to veterans. Now it will also serve to honor the citizens of Walker County who gave their all for our country.”
The LaFayette Woman’s Club is honored to be a part of this lasting tribute to the men and women who have served our country, “Our Club has always supported our veterans. It is one of our core tenants as a Club and we are honored to be a part of keeping their memory alive for future generations,” says LaFayette Woman’s Club‘s Civic Engagement and Outreach Chair Cecilia Westbrook.
The dedication ceremony will take place on Monday, May 31st at 5 pm. City officials, the LaFayette High School JROTC, the LaFayette Woman’s Club, the LaFayette American Legion, Flags and Crosses sponsors, and the community are encouraged to attend.
For more information about the Flags and Crosses call 706-766-2499 or email flagsandcrosses2021@yahoo.com.
For more information about the Flags and Crosses Dedication Ceremony contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.