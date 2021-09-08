Two First Volunteer Bank vice presidents recently graduated from intensive three-year programs for bank executives.
Jeremy Dean, executive vice president and director of retail banking, and Trish Phillips, executive vice president and process improvement executive, recently graduated from the American Bankers Association (ABA) Stonier Graduate School of Banking and Wharton Executive Leadership Program held at the University of Pennsylvania.
Stonier Graduate School of Banking and The Wharton Executive Education and Leadership Program students are from the United States and international banks of all sizes, as well as state and federal regulatory agencies and other financial service organizations. This was the school's 86th year with a 2021 graduating class of 540 students.
“Jeremy and Trish are both key executives at First Volunteer Bank, and they have already begun to apply the skills and knowledge they have gained at Stonier to guide important initiatives within our organization,” said Patti Steele, First Volunteer president and CEO. “We are excited about the growth of both Jeremy and Trish and what that means for our customers and the communities that we serve.”
Dean has been in banking for 23 years. He joined First Volunteer Bank in 2017 and was named the director of retail banking in 2020. He is responsible for 24 branches that serve customers in 11 counties located in Tennessee and Georgia. He oversees a full range of consumer financial products and services, including deposit products, digital banking services and consumer, small business and mortgage lending.
Phillips started in banking in 1990 and has served with community banks her entire 31-year career. She joined First Volunteer Bank in 2012 and oversees and coordinates multiple processes and improvements within the company. She is responsible for ensuring a high level of company process performance, making continuous process improvements, implementing automation within the company and maintaining efficiency in all of our existing products and processes.
First Volunteer Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Chattanooga, Tenn., offering banking products and services to both residents and businesses in its 24 banking offices located throughout Tennessee and North Georgia. First Volunteer Bank is a 117-year old bank with $1.3 billion in total assets and 236 employees. First Volunteer Bank also has a full-service insurance agency, First Volunteer Insurance.