With the 2021 Hurricane Season officially beginning on June 1, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is reminding all Georgians that now is the time to revisit homeowners, renters or business insurance policies to ensure they have sufficient coverage for potential damages from future storms.
In addition, all Georgians –- not just those in or near coastal counties –- should also consider purchasing flood insurance if they have not yet done so, as flooding can happen anywhere.
“Hurricane season is upon us and forecasters are already calling for up to 15 to 20 named storms this year,” King said. “It is important you meet with your insurance agent right away to go over your existing policies in preparation for severe weather.
"Flood insurance policies take 30 days to go into effect, for instance," he explained. "If you wait until a hurricane is bearing down on you to start thinking about coverage, it’s already too late.”
Georgians should consider the following when reviewing existing coverages in advance of Hurricane Season:
- Make a list of all covered items (furniture, electronics, appliances, valuables, etc.). Make sure to keep an electronic copy of this list, which should include pictures.
- Consider purchasing flood insurance, which can be purchased up to $250,000 in federally-backed flood insurance from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) for a home and up to $500,000 for a business.
- Decide whether to select actual cash value coverage or replacement cost coverage (actual cash coverage pays the current value of an item that may be lost or damaged while replacement cost coverage pays for brand new items).
For additional tips on basic hurricane preparedness, visit https://oci.georgia.gov/safety-tips-hurricanes.
Anyone with questions about insurance or who may be having issues with their insurance company can visit the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King’s website at oci.georgia.gov/insurance-resources or call toll-free at 800-656-2298. Phone lines are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.