Feral swine have become increasingly detrimental in Georgia, causing significant damage to agricultural crops and natural resources throughout the state. To combat the problem, the Coosa River Conservation District purchased a Boar Buster Trapping System in October 2019 to assist landowners and farmers within the district counties to reduce the feral hog population and reduce agricultural and environmental damage.
The economic impact of damage caused by feral swine in Georgia last year is estimated at $150 million.
The Coosa River Conservation District serves Dade, Walker, Chattooga, Gordon, Floyd, Bartow, Polk and Paulding counties in Georgia.
Feral swine are reported to live in all of Georgia’s 159 counties, likely only trailing the massive feral swine populations in Texas and Florida. Feral swine are one of the greatest invasive species challenges facing Georgia.
Cost to landowner
- $250 set up/monitoring fee - $100 to the Coosa River District and $150 to the Hog Control Custodian (HCC) to reimburse for camera fee. This includes remote usage on-site for a minimum of two weeks. After two weeks the HCC and landowner may renegotiate terms for additional compensation.
- Reimburse the HCC round trip mileage using IRS standard mileage rate for that year.
Contact Hog Control Custodian Billy Edwards (Floyd County) at 770-548-1081 (cell) or 706-290-9979 (home).