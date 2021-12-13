The FDA has expanded eligibility for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 booster dose to 16- and 17-year-olds, and health departments in Northwest Georgia have expanded their Covid-19 booster offering to include this age group for this particular vaccine.
“Everyone ages 16 and older can get a booster shot,” said Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the ten-county Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District (which includes Catoosa and Walker counties). Teens 16 to 17 years old can get a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster, and adults 18 years and older can get any of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States.
“Most recent evidence indicates that vaccine effectiveness against Covid-19 is waning after the second dose of the vaccine for all adults and for those in the 16- and 17-year-old age group,” Voccio said. “A booster will help provide continued protection against Covid-19 in this and older age groups.”
“Although we are still learning more about the Omicron variant,” he said, “initial data suggests that Covid-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen the protection against Omicron and other variants.”
For convenience, people are encouraged to call their local county health department to schedule appointments for initial Covid vaccine doses and boosters. For contact information for all Northwest Georgia health departments, visit nwgapublichealth.org/counties. (Catoosa County Health Department: 145 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold; 706-406-2000. Walker County Health Department: 603 East Villanow Street, LaFayette; 706-638-5577)