Are you a middle school student who likes to create art, or do you know one who does? Then check out the 2022 Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) Middle School Bookmark Contest.
The state winner will receive $150 and 10 district winners will each receive $100.
Walker County Farm Bureau encourages students to enter the contest. The winner of the Walker County Farm Bureau Bookmark Contest will receive a check for $50. The contest is open to all public, private and homeschool students in grades 6, 7 and 8.
Participating students will be given a blank bookmark and asked to draw a picture that depicts some aspect of Georgia agriculture. Students may use crayons, markers or colored pencils to create their bookmark that illustrates agriculture.
Only one entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Students may enter the contest in the county in which they live or attend school but not both counties.
Interested students or teachers should contact the Walker County Farm Bureau for an official entry form and contest rules at 706-638-3237. All entries must be received at the Walker Farm Bureau office by Feb. 1, 2022.
“The purpose of the Farm Bureau Art Contest is to encourage students to creatively explore Georgia agriculture and increase their knowledge of the contributions it makes to our lives. Georgia farmers produce a wide variety of crops and livestock including poultry, beef cattle, dairy, cotton, peanuts, timber, pecans, blueberries and many other fruits and vegetables,” said Walker County Farm Bureau President Mike Bunn.
Between the crops Georgia farmers grow and the jobs agriculture creates to harvest, process and transport these crops, agriculture contributed $70.1 billion to Georgia’s economy in 2019, according to the UGA College of Agricultural & Environmental Sciences.
Drawings will be judged on 1) how well the artwork represents modern agriculture found in Walker County or Georgia and 2) artistic merit.
For more information about the contest visit www.gfb.ag/22bookmarkcontest. Students and teachers may visit https://gfb.ag/video to view a video about Georgia agriculture and https://gfb.ag/UGA21agsnapshots to access info about Georgia agriculture.
The Walker County Farm Bureau Art Contest winner will be entered in the Georgia Farm Bureau First District competition. All entries must be officially submitted by the Walker County Farm Bureau to the GFB contest.
All submitted artwork must be original and becomes the property of Georgia Farm Bureau once submitted. GFB may use artwork from the contest on various products distributed or sold by the organization to promote agriculture.