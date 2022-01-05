Are you a middle school or high school student who likes to create art or do you know one who does? Then check out the 2022 Georgia Farm Bureau Middle School Bookmark Contest and the 2022 Georgia Farm Bureau High School Art Contest.
Middle school contest
The state winner in the middle school contest will receive $150 and 10 district winners will each receive $100.
Catoosa County Farm Bureau encourages students to enter the contest. The winner of the Catoosa County Farm Bureau Bookmark Contest will receive $50.
The contest is open to all public, private and homeschool students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades. Participating students will be given a blank bookmark and asked to draw a picture that depicts some aspect of Georgia agriculture. Students may use crayons, markers or colored pencils to create their bookmark that illustrates agriculture.
Only one entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Students may enter the contest in the county in which they live or attend school but not both counties.
Interested students or teachers should contact the Catoosa County Farm Bureau for an official entry form and contest rules at 706-937-2000. All entries must be received at the Catoosa County Farm Bureau office by Feb. 11.
High school contest
The state winner in the high school contest will win $250, one state runner-up will receive $150, and 10 district winners will each receive $100.
The contest is open to all public, private and homeschool students in 9th through 12th grades. Finished artwork must be on 8.5 x 11-inch white paper and should be created in the colors black, white and gray. Contestants may use a variety of media to create their artwork including graphite, charcoal, pastel, chalk, colored pencil, pen-and-ink, ballpoint pen or mixed media appropriate for printing.
Only one entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Previous state winners are not eligible. Students may enter the contest in the county in which they live or attend school but not both counties.
Catoosa County Farm Bureau encourages students to enter the contest. The winner of the Catoosa County Farm Bureau Art Contest will receive $50.
Students should contact the Catoosa County Farm Bureau for an official entry form and contest rules at 706-937-2000. All entries must be received at the Catoosa County Farm Bureau office by Feb. 11.
About both contests
“The purpose of the Farm Bureau Art Contest is to encourage students to creatively explore Georgia agriculture and increase their knowledge of the contributions it makes to our lives. Georgia farmers produce a wide variety of crops and livestock including poultry, beef cattle, dairy, cotton, peanuts, timber, pecans, blueberries and many other fruits and vegetables,” said Bernard Sims, Catoosa County Farm Bureau president.
Between the crops Georgia farmers grow and the jobs agriculture creates to harvest, process and transport these crops, agriculture contributed $70.1 billion to Georgia’s economy in 2019, according to the UGA College of Agricultural & Environmental Sciences.
Drawings will be judged on 1) how well the artwork represents modern agriculture found in Catoosa County or Georgia and 2) artistic merit.
For more information about the contests visit www.gfb.ag/22bookmarkcontest. Students and teachers may visit https://gfb.ag/video to view a video about Georgia agriculture and https://gfb.ag/UGA21agsnapshots to access info about Georgia agriculture.
The Catoosa County Farm Bureau Art Contest winners will be entered in the Georgia Farm Bureau 1st District competition. All entries must be officially submitted by the Catoosa County Farm Bureau to the GFB contest.
All submitted artwork must be original and becomes the property of Georgia Farm Bureau once submitted. GFB may use artwork from the contest on various products distributed or sold by the organization to promote agriculture.
Founded in 1937, Georgia Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization. Its volunteer members participate in local, state and national activities to promote agriculture to their non-farming neighbors. GFB also advocates for Georgia farmers and rural communities on legislative issues. GFB offers its members a wide variety of benefits, including insurance, but enrollment in any of the member benefits is optional and not a requirement for membership.