The Catoosa and Walker County Farm Bureaus are encouraging students to enter their essay and art contests.
Middle school essay contest
Many Georgia farms offer various agritourism activities, such as you-pick strawberry, blueberry and peach experiences in the spring and summer. Others offer apple picking and corn mazes in the fall. Christmas tree farms welcome guests to select their family trees. The Georgia Farm Bureau Certified Market program promotes almost 80 farms statewide that sell the crops they grow directly to consumers and/or offer agritourism experiences.
Georgia Farm Bureau is asking middle school students to discuss how GFB Certified Farm Markets and agritourism in general benefit farmers and consumers as the topic for its annual essay contest.
The Catoosa and Walker County Farm Bureaus encourage 6th, 7th and 8th grade students to enter the 2021 Georgia Farm Bureau Middle School Essay Contest. The contest is open to students attending public or private schools and homeschooled children. Students may enter in the county in which they live or attend school but not both.
“By participating in the annual Farm Bureau Middle School Essay Contest, we hope students will learn how Georgia Farm Bureau’s Certified Farm Markets offer consumers a chance to visit farms and connect with the people who grow their food while learning how food is grown,” said Catoosa County Farm Bureau president Bernard Sims.
Teachers interested in having their students participate in the contest should contact their local county Farm Bureau for an official entry form and contest rules. Students or parents may also contact their local county Farm Bureau for entry information. Contact Catoosa County Farm Bureau at 706-937-2000 or Walker County Farm Bureau at 706-638-3237. All entries must be received at the student’s county Farm Bureau office by Feb. 26, 2021.
All county essay entries must be officially submitted by the local Farm Bureau to the Georgia Farm Bureau home office.
The winner from each county will receive $50 and will be entered in the Georgia Farm Bureau 1st District competition. The district winner will receive a cash prize of $100. The 10 GFB district winners will compete for the state prize of $150 cash. Previous state winners are not eligible.
Essays will be judged on how well the essay topic is addressed, adherence to standard English grammar rules, and use of primary and secondary sources for research pertaining to essay topic referenced in the essay.
Teachers can access lesson plans for 6th through 8th grade students that accompany this essay question at www.gfb.ag/21EClessonplan. Visit www.gfb.ag/CertifiedFarmMarket to learn more about CFMs across Georgia. Search “Farm Monitor Certified Farm Market” on YouTube for video tours of several markets.
This contest is sponsored by Georgia Farm Bureau and coordinated by the Georgia Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee.
High school art contest
Are you a high school student who likes to create art or do you know one who does? Then check out the 2021 Georgia Farm Bureau High School Art Contest. The state winner will receive $250, two state runners-up receive $150 each, and 10 district winners will each receive $100. Catoosa and Walker County Farm Bureaus will each award $50 to the Art Contest winner from their county.
The contest is open to all public, private and homeschool students in 9th through 12th grades. Students entering the contest are asked to draw scenes depicting one of the almost 80 Georgia Farm Bureau Certified Markets located across the state. Visit www.gfb.ag/CertifiedFarmMarket to find a market to illustrate. If you can’t visit a CFM in person, select a market from the GFB CFM webpage and visit the market’s website or social media account for inspiration. Search “Farm Monitor Certified Farm Market” on YouTube for video tours of several markets.
Finished artwork must be on 8.5 x 11-inch white paper and should be created in the colors black, white and gray. Contestants may use a variety of media to create their artwork including graphite, charcoal, pastel, chalk, colored pencil, pen-and-ink, ballpoint pen or mixed media appropriate for printing. Only one entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Previous state winners are not eligible.
“The purpose of the Farm Bureau Art Contest is to encourage students to creatively explore Georgia agriculture” said Walker County Farm Bureau president Mike Bunn. “By asking the students to illustrate a Georgia Farm Bureau Certified Farm Market, we are giving the students an opportunity to visit a working farm and see agriculture in action.”
Drawings will be judged on 1) how well the artwork represents modern agriculture found in the student’s county or Georgia and 2) artistic merit.
To enter the contest, students should contact their county Farm Bureau for an official entry form and contest rules. For more information, contact the Catoosa County Farm Bureau office at 706-937-2000 or the Walker County Farm Bureau office at 706-638-3237. All entries must be received at the student’s county Farm Bureau office by Feb. 26, 2021.
The winner from each county Farm Bureau will be entered in the Georgia Farm Bureau 1st District competition. All entries must be officially submitted by the student’s county Farm Bureau office to the Georgia Farm Bureau home office.
Students must be willing to allow Georgia Farm Bureau to reprint copies of their drawings. The winning artwork becomes the property of Georgia Farm Bureau and will be printed in a calendar distributed by Georgia Farm Bureau to promote agriculture.
The Georgia Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee coordinates the contest.
Founded in 1937, Georgia Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization. Its volunteer members participate in local, state and national activities to promote agriculture to their non-farming neighbors. GFB offers its members a wide variety of benefits, including insurance, but enrollment in any of the member benefits is optional and not a requirement for membership.